Railways bans single-use plastic from October 2

As part of this move, the Railway Board has directed the IRCTC to set up plastic bottle crushing machines at all major stations expeditiously.

Indian Railways

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways has decided to ban the usage of plastics below 50 microns, in its premises and trains, effective from October 2.

As part of this move, the Railway Board has directed Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the catering arm of Indian railways, to set up plastic bottle crushing machines at all major stations expeditiously.

The railway board directive issued to this effect on Monday ordered the zonal railways to take measures to minimize generation of plastic waste and its eco-friendly disposal. "Under the revised rules, single-use plastic shall not be less than 50 microns, except where the thickness of such plastic sheets impair the functionality of the product,” read the order. “As part of Extended Producer Responsibility, the IRCTC should implement the return of plastic bottles at railways stations,” said the revised policy order.

