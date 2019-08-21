RSS opposes national anthem, tricolour, alleges Rajasthan Home Minister Shanti Dhariwal

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Home Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Tuesday alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has always been a strong opponent of both the national flag and national anthem.

Speaking at an event here, the minister alleged that the RSS had insulted the tricolour.

"When Mahatma Gandhi asked people across the country to celebrate independence day on January 26, 1930 and unfurl the tricolour, RSS unfurled saffron flag instead," Dhariwal said.

The Rajasthan minister also alleged that the RSS advocated for the national song Vande Matram as it believed that the national anthem did not instil a feeling of patriotism.

"RSS has been saying since 1925 that the national anthem Jana Gana Mana doesn't instil a feeling of patriotism like the national song does. They have been against the national anthem and used to say openly that the national flag should only sport the saffron colour," he said.

Dhariwal also alleged that the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was "very disturbed" with the ideologies of RSS.

"Rajiv Gandhi was very disturbed with the ideologies of RSS. He was sure that if the country suffers losses due to communal tensions, it'll be due to RSS policies," the minister said.