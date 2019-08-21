Home Nation

RSS opposes national anthem, tricolour, alleges Rajasthan Home Minister Shanti Dhariwal

Shanti Dhariwal alleged that the RSS advocated for the national song Vande Matram as it believed that the national anthem did not instil a feeling of patriotism.

Published: 21st August 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Members of the RSS

Members of the RSS (File Photo | Bloomberg)

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Home Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Tuesday alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has always been a strong opponent of both the national flag and national anthem.

Speaking at an event here, the minister alleged that the RSS had insulted the tricolour.

"When Mahatma Gandhi asked people across the country to celebrate independence day on January 26, 1930 and unfurl the tricolour, RSS unfurled saffron flag instead," Dhariwal said.

The Rajasthan minister also alleged that the RSS advocated for the national song Vande Matram as it believed that the national anthem did not instil a feeling of patriotism.

"RSS has been saying since 1925 that the national anthem Jana Gana Mana doesn't instil a feeling of patriotism like the national song does. They have been against the national anthem and used to say openly that the national flag should only sport the saffron colour," he said.

Dhariwal also alleged that the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was "very disturbed" with the ideologies of RSS.

"Rajiv Gandhi was very disturbed with the ideologies of RSS. He was sure that if the country suffers losses due to communal tensions, it'll be due to RSS policies," the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shanti Dhariwal​ Rajasthan RSS
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp