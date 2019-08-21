Seven Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

RAIPUR: Seven Naxals were arrested by security forces from the forests of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Wednesday.

The rebels were apprehended on Tuesday evening from a forested hill near Tadpara village under the Chintagufa police station area, located around 450km from Raipur, a senior police official told PTI.

A combined squad of the 206th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalions for Resolute Action) - an elite unit of CRPF - and the state's District Force was involved in this action, he added.

Those arrested were identified as Podiyam Pojja, Sodi Bhima, Sodi Rama, Hemla Deva, Sodi Deva, Podiyam Bandi and Sodi Bhima, all residents of Chintagufa, the official said.

All were active as lower-rung members and associated with Janmilita groups and the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a front organisation of Maoists, he said.

They were allegedly involved in incidents like attacking police teams, IED explosions and torching vehicles engaged in construction works, among others, he added.