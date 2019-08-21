Soil doctors to help double farmers' income, says Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

By IANS

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday distributed soil testing mini-lab kits and identity cards to members of Self Help Groups (SHG) trained as soil doctors, who would help the farmers in increasing their income.

With this kit, these women will be able to test the quality of the soil and guide the farmers.

"Today we are distributing soil testing mini-lab kits and identity cards to SHG women, who have been trained as soil doctors. Our aim is to ensure that soil testing is done at panchayat level itself.

"The farmers will be made aware about the appropriate crop to be grown after testing the soil. Soil doctors will also educate the farmers on better usage of urea or insecticides/pesticides so as to ensure good produce," said Raghubar Das while addressing the farmers and soil doctors.

"The soil testing kit has dual benefits. Firstly, through the soil testing kits farmers will be made aware about the right crop while ensuring good produce hence doubling their income. Secondly, this will strengthen the SHG women too as soil doctors will earn around Rs 14,000 per month with this kit," he added.

He said that 100 farmers including 25 women and 25 women from SHGs will go to Israel to learn advanced methods of farming.

He added that the agriculture growth rate in the state has increased by 17 per cent in the last four years.