Home Nation

Three Ambedkar statues vandalised in Uttar Pradesh

The Baba Saheb Ambedkar idols have been vandalised in Mirza Adampur, Sirkantpur and Barmanpur villages.

Published: 21st August 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Ambedkar statue

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AZAMGARH: Three statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar were vandalised by some miscreants at three different places in Deogaon area of Azamgarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The damage is said to have been done on Tuesday.

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police (SP), Pawan Pandey said: "We got the information about the vandalised idols of Ambedkar from three villages. We are investigating the matter and we will replace the idols at the earliest."

The idols have been vandalised in Mirza Adampur, Sirkantpur and Barmanpur villages.

The police said that they have asked the local intelligence units to trace the absconding accused.

According to locals, the idols in Mirza Adampur and Barmanpur villages were installed 20 years back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambedkar Ambedkar statues Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)
Mithali Raj on how she was inspired by Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Over 140 vintage cars and 50 bikes on display at Chennai Motor Show
Gallery
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp