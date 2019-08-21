WATCH | CBI team scales wall to enter Chidambaram's house

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Dramatic scenes were witnessed on Wednesday night as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team scaled the wall of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's house in Jor Bagh, minutes after he arrived from the Congress headquarters after addressing a press conference.

#WATCH Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official jumps the gate of P Chidambaram's residence to get inside. CBI has issued a Look-Out Notice against him. pic.twitter.com/WonEnoAgR4 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) also followed to arrest the senior Congress leader who was at his house along with a battery of lawyers, including Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Earlier, Chidamabaram, who surfaced at the Congress headquarters after remaining "missing" for 27 hours, claimed that he will walk with his head held high and wait for the Supreme Court's decision on his plea on Friday.