Water crisis in Latur deepens, 50 per cent cut in supply 

The monsoon is not over, but Latur in Marathwada is already facing a severe water crisis.

MUMBAI: The monsoon is not over, but Latur in Marathwada is already facing a severe water crisis. The district administration has announced a 50 per cent cut in the water supply as a measure to mitigate the crisis.

There is also a danger of drought in Latur. Apart from the Jaikwadi dam in Aurangabad, which is almost full due to a flooded Godavari in Nashik, other dams and reservoirs in eight districts hold only 30 per cent water. The two major dams — Manjra and lower Terna — eight medium reservoirs and 24 high-level bunds have zero water stock. Since this is mid monsoon, some wells still have some water. But, zero usable stock in reservoirs means that the district will face the worst water crisis, similar to what it faced three years ago when a special train ran between Miraj and Latur to bring water.

Latur has received only 35% average seasonal rainfall this year. At present, 110 tankers are being used in the district to supply water. These tankers draw water from 797 wells that still have water. But what will happen when this water is over.

Manjra dam has only 6 TMC water and hence the district administration has decided to supply water only twice from September. “The decision will be applicable not only to the Latur Municipal Corporation but for all other municipal councils and municipalities,” said district collector G Shrikant.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday cleared several proposals, including `4,800 worth of works for the Marathwada Water project in Beed.

Latur water crisis
