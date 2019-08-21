Home Nation

Wife refuses chewing gum from husband in UP, gets triple talaq

The woman was talking to her advocate when her husband offered her a chewing gum which she refused. In a fit of rage, Rashid divorced his wife, uttering 'talaq' three times.

Triple talaq

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A man allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife inside the civil court premises in Lucknow in the presence of her advocate after she refused to accept a chewing gum from him.

The incident took place on Monday when 30-year-old Simmi of Amrai village had gone with her husband, Syed Rashid, to the Lucknow civil court for the hearing of her case of dowry harassment she had lodged earlier against her in-laws.

READ MORE | UP man says wife gives him only laddoos, seeks divorce

The woman was talking to her advocate when her husband offered her a chewing gum which she refused. 

In a fit of rage, Rashid divorced his wife, uttering 'talaq' three times in the presence of the lawyer.

Indira Nagar Station House Officer (SHO), S.B. Pandey, said that Simmi, who had married Rashid in 2004, had lodged a case of dowry harassment against her husband and in-laws earlier.

Pandey said a case has been registered against Rashid under various sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and the matter is being investigated.

