All major rivers in spate, flood situation grim in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Ten people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh. Most rivers in the state are in spate.

In eastern UP’s Basti, Saryu was in spate on Thursday taking several villages into its fold. Similarly, Yamuna water has also entered several houses in embankment areas of Mathura and Agra in western regions of the state.

However, the level of Ganga and Yamuna stabilized in Allahabad and Varanasi in eastern UP but floods continued to wreak havoc in Ballia and Ghazipur districts.

While the Ganga has already breached the danger mark in Ballia in eastern UP, it is fast approaching the danger mark in Ghazipur.

Though the administration has provided a boat for villagers, they said it was not enough to meet their requirements.

The flood situation also remained critical in Ghazipur where the river is flowing above the warning mark. In Varanasi, teams of NDRF, flood companies of PAC and even the Army have been asked to remain alert.

In Allahabad, residents stranded in low-lying areas were shifted to safer locations. Floods claimed the lives of several animals, whose corpses were seen floating in rivers. Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), Allahabad, MP Singh said, “Many roads, which connected several villages in Jhunsi, are submerged.”

Even in Lucknow and adjoining areas, incessant rains caused havoc. Three persons each died in Amethi and Rae Bareli. Lightning killed a boy in Ayodhya.

On Thursday, the rivers in the Awadh region were swollen and flowing above the danger mark. In Bahraich, the district bordering Nepal, Ghagra was rising due to incessant rains in the mountain nation. The situation was also grim in Barabanki, Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri.

Western UP districts also reeled under flood fury. Bijnor, Badaun, Meerut and Aligarh, people were moving to safer places as several villages were inundated. Train traffic was badly affected in western UP districts including Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Bulandshahr en-route Delhi.