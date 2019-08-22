Deadline to apply for ISRO quiz extended 

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than three lakh students have been vying for the opportunity to visit the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) and watch the landing of Chandrayaan 2 live from the tracking centre on September, and a host of them are still applying through the online quiz to enable them to make the trip.

Giving in to this huge influx of participants who are still accessing the quiz portal, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEIT), Government of India, which is coordinating with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has extended the deadline for the Chandrayaan-2 Space quiz to August 25.

Vivek Singh, Assistant Scientific Secretary/ Director, Office of Media and Public Relations (OMPR), ISRO, told TNIE that by August 19, there were about 3.5 applicants to visit ISTRAC. “Owing to the growing number of applicants, the MEIT extended the deadline to August 25,” he said.Just two students from each state and union territory who have performed well (one who has taken the least time to complete the quiz ) will be chosen to visit ISTRAC.