Home Nation

Dip in number of tourists who visited Himachal Pradesh in 2018, says Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

When asked about the reason, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said that the number of tourists decreased in 2018 due to extreme heat conditions.

Published: 22nd August 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The number of foreign and domestic tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh declined by 10 per cent in the April-June 2018 tourist season as compared to the corresponding period in 2016 and 2017, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said.

As per the data provided by Thakur in the state Assembly on Wednesday, 1.25 lakh foreign tourists visited the state in the tourist season from April to June last year.

The number was over ten per cent less as compared to foreigners visiting Himachal Pradesh in the three months in 2016 and 2017.

In reply to a question by Congress MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, the chief minister said 1.42 lakh and 1.36 lakh foreign tourists had visited the state from April to June in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Similarly, the number of domestic tourists also saw a dip.

Only 52.89 lakh domestic tourists visited Himachal Pradesh from April to June in 2018, which is much less as compared to 59.38 lakh and 55.20 lakh who had visited the state during the same period in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

The data also found that the highest number of foreign and domestic tourists visited Himachal Pradesh in the month of June, followed by April and May in the last three years.

When asked about the data, the chief minister told PTI on Thursday that the number of tourists decreased last year due to extreme heat conditions.

"Now several steps to promote tourism are being taken, the positive results of which will be witnessed this year and in coming years," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh tourism Himachal Pradesh tourists
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp