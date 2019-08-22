Four held with 10,000 Yaba tablets, FICN in Bengal

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday seized 10,000 Yaba tablets along with Rs 1.96 lakh fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and arrested four drug traffickers in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, a senior NCB official said.

"Rinku Seikh, a resident of Omarpur in the Murshidabad district, was arrested with the tablets weighing one kg," the official said.

"Laterm, three more persons involved in drug trafficking -- Ajnabi Ahamed, Bani Israil Seikh and Lakhan Ghosh -- were arrested from the Jangipur area," he said.

Apart from drugs and fake notes, three bikes were also seized from them.