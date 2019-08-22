INX Media case: CBI secures custody of P Chidambaram till August 26

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday secured the custody of Congress leader P Chidambaram for four more days till August 26.

The former Finance Minister was arrested late night Wednesday by the agency after high drama in the INX Media corruption case.

Earlier, the former finance and home minister was produced in a Delhi Court.

The CBI had sought custody of the former finance and home minister for five days.

ALSO READ | CBI, ED used as 'personal revenge-seeking departments': Congress attacks Modi government

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing CBI in the case, told the court that Chidambaram is not cooperating with the investigation. "He is not responding at all to any queries. Right to silence is constitutional but he is not cooperating at all," Mehta said.

The former Union minister needs to be confronted with other co-accused and hence CBI needed his custody, Mehta told the court.

Soon after entering the courtroom, Chidambaram was seen having discussions with his party leaders and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vivek Tankha.

Chidambaram's family members, including his wife Nalini and son Karti, are also in the courtroom along with other senior advocates including Dayan Krishnan.Heavy security arrangement has been made outside the courtroom.

He was arrested late Wednesday night from his Jor Bagh residence.

ALSO READ | 'Never met Peter or Indrani Mukherjea': Karti Chidambaram on INX Media case

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Delhi: Heavy security outside Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office from where P. Chidambaram will be taken to court for hearing; water cannons also deployed outside the office. pic.twitter.com/QOOnQXQU1u — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.

(With ENS, Agency inputs)