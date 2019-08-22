INX Media case: On lookout for P Chidambaram, CBI had teams all over Delhi

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Why did the CBI arrest former P Chidambaram from his private residence at Jor Bagh and not at the Congress headquarters, where he had earlier made a dramatic appearance and addressed the media?

While there was the buzz that the CBI officers posted at the Congress headquarters since Tuesday were asked not to take action, sources in the agency claimed that Congress workers prevented them from arresting him.

According to sources, CBI officers were also present at his Jor Bagh residence, his official North Avenue residence and the apex court since Tuesday.

The CBI and the ED had already issued lookout circulars against him. However, Chidambaram claimed he was not running away from the law.

“I was accused of hiding from the law; on the contrary, I was seeking the protection of the law. I was accused of running away from justice; on the contrary I was engaged in the pursuit of justice.”

Explaining his position, Chidambaram said, “In the last 24 hours much has happened that has caused concern to some and confusion to many. My statement is to dispel that concern and confusion. Between now and Friday, I shall walk with clear conscience and my head held high. I shall respect the law even if it is applied with an unequal hand by the investigating agencies. In the name of freedom, I can only hope and pray that the investigating agencies will also respect the law."