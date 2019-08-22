Jyotiraditya Scindia to head Maharashtra Congress screening panel

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the Maharashtra Assembly elections just months away, the Congress here on Thursday constituted a screening committee with former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as its chairman.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal in a release said, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi constituted the screening committee for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Scindia has been made the chairman of the screening committee with Harish Chaudhary and Manickam Tagore as its members," he said.

Venugopal said Mallikarjun Kharge have been made the Congress General Secretary in-charge, Balasaheb Tharot the state unit chief and K.C. Padavi the CLP leader.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 122 seats in the 288-member Assembly and its ally Shiv Sena 62 seats.

The Congress and the NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats, respectively. The Assembly poll is due in September-October this year.