Maya asks cadre to keep away from protests over Ravidas temple demolition

We cannot cause inconvenience to innocent people in the name of our great people and ideologues, Mayawati posted on twitter.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Distancing her party from the Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Bhim Army yet again, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former UP CM Mayawati on Thursday told her partymen to keep away from any violent protests against the alleged demolition of Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

"The age-old practice of BSP workers of not taking law into their hands is still very prevalent unlike in other political parties. We cannot cause inconvenience to innocent people in the name of our great people and ideologues. That is why BSP has nothing to do with the violent protests in Tughlakabad last evening.
BSP always respects law and our protests are always within the limits of law," she posted on twitter.

A protest by Dalits in Tughlakabad area had turned violent on Wednesday night, leaving several people, including cops , injured.  

According to police sources, a heavy contingent of cops was deployed in the area after tension prevailed following a lathi charge to disperse the protesters.

The police had detained the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 50 others for going on a rampage during the protests.

Mayawati while reacting to the incident said, "If the government imposes section 144 anywhere, then in that case BSP workers will have to abide by the law. Unlike other political leaders, BSP workers should not try to go to a place where there are prohibitory orders and give government a chance to take action against them."

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad had given the call for a Delhi Bandh, which he said would be followed by a mega protest at the Jantar Mantar.

