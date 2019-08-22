Modi government gives final nod for restructuring of Army headquarters

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has got the final stamp of approval from the government over the restructuring of the headquarters. It is the biggest restructuring exercise ever aimed to make the force more lethal and suitable to fight a modern war with the support of technology.

It will decongest Delhi.

The younger officers of the rank of Major and Lt Colonels will be relieved from the headquarters to serve with their units in the field areas.

A new post of the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) has been created to oversee the work of Military Operations and Military Intelligence.

The Ministry of Defence in its official communication said, “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved certain decisions regarding re-organisation of Army Headquarters. The approval has been given based on a detailed internal study conducted by the Army HQ.”

“The government issued the ‘Government Sanction Letter’ and this completes the entire process of study specific to the restructuring and reorganization of the Army Headquarters based out of Delhi,” said an Army officer.

It is one of the four studies Army has been doing. The other three are reorganising the Army; cadre review of officers; and enhancing the colour service of soldiers.

JCOs to get more opportunities

The Army enacted a new policy to raise the number of honorary rank of officers for motivating its Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). The policy also makes changes to make fitness and field service important factors for such promotion.

“Operational postings in difficult areas in the last two years before retirement and physical fitness will be marked positively while considering for promotions.” said an Army officer.

JCOs are an important link between officers and jawans. They help in running a battalion better even as the Army is facing a scarcity of officers.