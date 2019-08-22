Home Nation

Modi government gives final nod for restructuring of Army headquarters

the Indian Army has got the final stamp of approval from the government over the restructuring of the headquarters.

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Army

Image of army jawans in Kashmir valley used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has got the final stamp of approval from the government over the restructuring of the headquarters. It is the biggest restructuring exercise ever aimed to make the force more lethal and suitable to fight a modern war with the support of technology.

It will decongest Delhi. 

The younger officers of the rank of Major and Lt Colonels will be relieved from the headquarters to serve with their units in the field areas.

A new post of the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) has been created to oversee the work of Military Operations and Military Intelligence. 

The Ministry of Defence in its official communication said, “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved certain decisions regarding re-organisation of Army Headquarters. The approval has been given based on a detailed internal study conducted by the Army HQ.”

“The government issued the ‘Government Sanction Letter’ and this completes the entire process of study specific to the restructuring and reorganization of the Army Headquarters based out of Delhi,” said an Army officer.

It is one of the four studies Army has been doing. The other three are reorganising the Army; cadre review of officers; and enhancing the colour service of soldiers.

JCOs to get more opportunities

The Army enacted a new policy to raise the number of honorary rank of officers for motivating its Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). The policy also makes changes to make fitness and field service important factors for such promotion.

“Operational postings in difficult areas in the last two years before retirement and physical fitness will be marked positively while considering for promotions.” said an Army officer.

JCOs are an important link between officers and jawans. They help in running a battalion better even as the Army is facing a scarcity of officers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Army Headquarters Restructuring
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp