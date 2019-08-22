Home Nation

Owing to heavy rains vegetable prices soar in Haryana, Punjab 

Traders said tomato prices doubled from Rs 40 to Rs 80 per kg, peas cost Rs 90 per kg to Rs 120 per kg, cauliflower at around Rs 100 per kg from Rs 60-70 per kg earlier.

Vegetables

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Prices of tomato and onion have doubled to Rs 80 and Rs 50 per kg in Haryana and Punjab, respectively this week due to supply shortage caused by heavy rains in the region and several other parts of the country, according to traders.

Prices of other key vegetables such as peas, cauliflower and beans have also surged sharply as heavy rains damaged crops in both these states and the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

Onion is selling at around Rs 50 per kg in the two states and their joint capital Chandigarh.

"Just a week ago, onion was selling at Rs 20-25 per kg and prices have now doubled.

"There is a reduction in supply of onion in the northern region from states like Maharashtra from where bulk supplies come," traders said on Thursday.

Parts of Punjab and Haryana recently witnessed floods and crop fields over hundreds of acres were inundated.

Traders said tomato prices doubled from Rs 40 to Rs 80 per kg, peas cost Rs 90 per kg to Rs 120 per kg, cauliflower at around Rs 100 per kg from Rs 60-70 per kg earlier, beans price jumped to 90 per kg from Rs 50 per kg.

Bottle gourd was selling at around Rs 50 per kg as against Rs 40 per kg earlier, carrot rates have gone up from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 60 per kg, okra was costing Rs 60 per kg as against Rs 40 per kg earlier, traders said.

