Home Nation

P Chidambaram arrest: CBI, ED in tug-of-war for prized catch in INX Media case

Last week, the CBI had issued summons to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in a high-profile bank fraud case. 

Published: 22nd August 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

CBI officials escort Congress leader P Chidambaram from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi Wednesday August 21 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday almost immediately rushed to take custody of former union minister P Chidambaram almost immediately after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for anticipatory bail.

According to sources, the CBI wanted to have a first-mover advantage on the former finance minister as days ago the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had outmanoeuvred it in another case that the two federal agencies were probing.

The one-upmanship between the two agencies was out in the open on Tuesday as a four-member team from the ED visited Chidambaram’s Jor Bagh residence, minutes after a seven-member CBI team left the place empty-handed.

Last week, the CBI had issued summons to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in a high-profile bank fraud case. 

However, a day after the CBI summons, the ED arrested Puri in the case, leaving the CBI officials red-faced. On Sunday, the CBI had raided six official and residential premises of Moser Baer India Limited and booked Puri and his parents.  

In the INX media case, both the ED and the CBI issued a lookout notice against Chidambaram. 

The former finance minister is accused of having laundered money and given undue favours to the company, where his son Karti is a shareholder.

The agencies allege that Chidambaram violated guidelines relating to the  Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) while procuring investment from foreign entities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram INX Media case CBI Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp