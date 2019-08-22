Supriya Sule to embark on 'Sanvad' campaign ahead of Maharashtra polls

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, NCP MP Supriya Sule will launch her 'Sanvad' (dialogue) campaign on Friday to reach out to various sections of the society on issues concerning them, the party said in a statement.

Sule's campaign comes even as NCP is presently carrying out its 'Shivswarajya Yatra', a pre-poll outreach campaign akin to 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' of Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

In the first phase of her campaign, Sule will cover Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nagpur and Thane districts till August 31, the statement said.

"The tour has been organised to interact with various sections of the society on issues such as flood situation, drought, unemployment, women safety, dismal administration and government apathy towards commoners and others," it added.