Yogi Adityanath spells out governance mantra to new ministers, warns them against graft

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Giving his new ministerial colleagues a peek into his governance mantra after picking them for the first expansion of his cabinet on Wednesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath cautioned them against graft and crime. He reiterated his government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption while addressing them after the swearing-in ceremony.

The CM gave them a pep talk and asked them to conduct themselves with honesty, transparency and simplicity in public and also while discharging their duties as ministers.

Stressing on ‘punctuality’ as one of the most significant aspects of functioning, the CM made it clear to them that they were not supposed to commit any mistake like their predecessors because of which they were shunted out.

Calling upon the ministers to carve out a positive image for the government, CM Yogi warned them against indulging in any kind of corruption. “Lead by example. Our stand on zero tolerance to crime and corruption has brought an acknowledgeable level of transparency in our working and has expedited development as well,” he added.

While asking them to keep their families away from their professional life and that relatives should not be allowed to interfere in work, CM Yogi cautioned them against their personal staff.

Notably, the CM’s caution came in the backdrop of allegations regarding the active involvement and interference of the husband of one of the outgoing ministers in her professional duties.

Similarly, the warning over personal staff pertains to the incidents when personal secretaries of three ministers – Archana Pandey, OP Rajbhar and Sandeep Singh—were caught on camera accepting a bribe in lieu of favours to an undercover correspondent who had conducted a sting operation. All three were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the instruction of the CM himself. They were arrested and sent to jail in due course.

“Ministers are government representatives. Their functioning and orientation is under constant public scrutiny. We should strive to set an example of simplicity,” said CM Yogi while asking his colleagues to refrain from availing hospitality at upscale hotels during tours. He rather asked them to stay at government guest houses.

“Rely on the personal assessment of development work and take feedback directly from people. Progress reports of districts should be submitted each month,” Yogi told his ministers.

While praising the meritorious ministers, the CM said the performers were promoted while reiterating his government’s resolve to make UP the most prosperous state while moving towards Mission 2022.

He also told the ministers to maintain probity in public and clear files within three days to avoid undue delay in any correspondence. “Focus on completing work on time,” Yogi told the newcomers. He also asked them to be in constant touch with the public and review their complaints regularly till redressal.

