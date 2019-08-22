Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath spells out governance mantra to new ministers, warns them against graft

The CM gave them a pep talk and asked them to conduct themselves with honesty, transparency and simplicity in public and also while discharging their duties as ministers.

Published: 22nd August 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Giving his new ministerial colleagues a peek into his governance mantra after picking them for the first expansion of his cabinet on Wednesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath cautioned them against graft and crime. He reiterated his government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption while addressing them after the swearing-in ceremony.

The CM gave them a pep talk and asked them to conduct themselves with honesty, transparency and simplicity in public and also while discharging their duties as ministers.

Stressing on ‘punctuality’ as one of the most significant aspects of functioning, the CM made it clear to them that they were not supposed to commit any mistake like their predecessors because of which they were shunted out.

Calling upon the ministers to carve out a positive image for the government, CM Yogi warned them against indulging in any kind of corruption. “Lead by example. Our stand on zero tolerance to crime and corruption has brought an acknowledgeable level of transparency in our working and has expedited development as well,” he added.

While asking them to keep their families away from their professional life and that relatives should not be allowed to interfere in work, CM Yogi cautioned them against their personal staff.

Notably, the CM’s caution came in the backdrop of allegations regarding the active involvement and interference of the husband of one of the outgoing ministers in her professional duties.

Similarly, the warning over personal staff pertains to the incidents when personal secretaries of three ministers – Archana Pandey, OP Rajbhar and Sandeep Singh—were caught on camera accepting a bribe in lieu of favours to an undercover correspondent who had conducted a sting operation. All three were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the instruction of the CM himself. They were arrested and sent to jail in due course.

“Ministers are government representatives. Their functioning and orientation is under constant public scrutiny. We should strive to set an example of simplicity,” said CM Yogi while asking his colleagues to refrain from availing hospitality at upscale hotels during tours. He rather asked them to stay at government guest houses.

“Rely on the personal assessment of development work and take feedback directly from people. Progress reports of districts should be submitted each month,” Yogi told his ministers.

While praising the meritorious ministers, the CM said the performers were promoted while reiterating his government’s resolve to make UP the most prosperous state while moving towards Mission 2022.

He also told the ministers to maintain probity in public and clear files within three days to avoid undue delay in any correspondence. “Focus on completing work on time,” Yogi told the newcomers. He also asked them to be in constant touch with the public and review their complaints regularly till redressal.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath UP government
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp