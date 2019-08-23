Home Nation

After 'namak-roti' served as mid-day meal to students in Uttar Pradessh, CM Yogi Aditynath orders probe

The mid-day meal scheme is designed to provide a minimum of 450 calories per child per day, which should include at least 12 grams of protein as well.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MIRZAPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the incident of students being served roti and salt at mid-day meals in a primary government school here.

Meanwhile, two teachers who work at the school have also been suspended with regard to the revelation.

The chief minister said that the guilty should be severely punished for the incident.

Satish Dwiwedi, the new minister for basic education, told reporters that he had already initiated a probe as soon as the issue was brought to his notice.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flayed the state government over the incident.

WATCH: UP primary school serves students roti with salt for 'nutritious' mid-day meal 

She said on Friday that the government's treatment of the children is condemnable.

"Students are being served roti and salt in midday meals in Mirzapur. This is the state of affairs of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. The facilities provided by the government are becoming poor and such treatment towards children is condemnable," she said in a tweet.

Mirzapur district magistrate Anurag Patel said, "We have suspended the teacher responsible and an investigation has been initiated. This is a serious lapse. Students were given salt along with roti because vegetables were not available."

