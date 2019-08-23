Amid Janmashtami celebrations, six die, 27 injured in West Bengal temple stampede

By ANI

DEGANGA: Six persons were killed and 27 others sustained injuries in a stampede at a temple in Deganga area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Friday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at the Loknath Baba temple at Kachua where a large number of people had gathered for Janmashtami celebrations.

#UPDATE West Bengal: 6 dead after a wall of a temple, where people were gathering to celebrate #Janmastami, collapsed in Kachua, North 24 Pargana, earlier today. https://t.co/i7J9WOCyEr — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019

"There was a heavy pressure of pilgrims at the temple and the stampede followed a wall collapse. Thirteen among the injured have been admitted in Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH)," the police said.

Several of the injured were undergoing treatment at hospitals in nearby areas, they said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those seriously injured.

Further details are awaited.