Article 370 fallout: Detained J&K leaders may not be released soon  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Detained political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, may not be released anytime soon with no clarity on their release as the Kashmir Valley continues to be on edge.

Sources in the Central government on Thursday said any decision on the release of the people under detention will be taken by the local administration depending on the ground situation.

A senior government official indicated that the leaders may not be free any time soon as situation in the Valley is not clear. “It is very difficult to say when the detainees can be released,” said the senior government official.

While Omar and Mehbooba are kept in different guest houses, another former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah, is under detention at his home. Other political leaders are lodged in different guest houses in the Valley, with authorities terming the detention as a “preventive” step.

The J&K administration has not disclosed the total number of people, including political leaders, put under detention since August 5.