Bihar: Don-turned-MLA Anant Singh accused of keeping bombs surrenders

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An Independent legislator from Bihar who was evading arrest from the state police on charges of keeping two bombs, an AK-47 rifle and 26 cartridges in his residence on Friday surrendered in a court here, police said.

Anant Singh, popularly known as heavyweight MLA from Mokama in Bihar, came to the Saket court with his advocate around 1.45 p.m. and surrendered at 2 p.m.

Singh had been missing from his official residence in Patna since August 17 after an AK-47 rifle, 26 cartridges and two bombs were recovered from his ancestral home at Ladma village in Patna district on August 16.

Multiple teams of Bihar Police were looking for him. A few days ago Singh's video clip went viral on social media in which he was seen saying he does not believe in Bihar Police and that he would surrender only before a court. He was heard saying that the charges against him were fabricated.

The Bihar police lodged a case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms and Explosives Act. Later, a Patna court declared him an absconder and the police issued a look-out notice.