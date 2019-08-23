Home Nation

Bihar lad Neil Aryan bags Mr India 2019 title, wishes to bring state's talents to fore

The Mr India title winner also expressed his desire to be one of the judges of the pageant next year.

‘Mr India 2019’ title winner Neil Aryan. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: "There is no dearth of talent in Bihar. All we need is an appropriate platform to our talents in various fields”, said Neil Aryan, who recently won the ‘Mr India 2019’ title at an event by a prominent fashion-based organisation in New Delhi.

Hailing from Bihar’s Saharsa district, 25-year-old Neil has been working hard to succeed in the world of fashion and film.

“After pursuing a degree in automobile engineering from Italy, I explored modelling and acting,” he said.

Neil Aryan also has a few ad films to his credit. He added, “I have done a course in acting and directing from Mumbai. Now after being crowned with the title of 'Mr India 2019', I find myself feeling more responsible towards my nation and society."

The Mr India title winner also expressed his desire to be one of the judges of the pageant next year. "Bihar has produced many personalities. I hope all the talent from Bihar will get an adequate forum soon. I will do whatever I can for motivating talented people from Bihar”, he said, exuding hope that Bollywood would one day be dominated by Bihar’s acting talents.

