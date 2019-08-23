Home Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ajay Kumar Poeia's son booked for wife's murder

While Seema's in-laws are saying that she committed suicide, her parental family is alleges that she was killed.

By IANS

MATHURA: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ajay Kumar Poeia's elder son has been booked for allegedly killing his wife.

The case against the former MLA's son has been registered by his in-laws at Mathura's Kotwali police station , a police official said on Thursday.

The Police official said they will take action after conducting initial inquiry. Ajay Kumar Poeia was an MLA from Govardhan (reserved) seat between 1993 and 1996.

According to the police, Poeia's daughter-in-law Seema was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room on Tuesday evening, but the door was not locked from inside.

At the time of the incident, Poeia and his wife Chandravati were not at home as they were admitted in a private hospital after being injured in an accident. However, other family members were at the residence, police said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Avdhesh Pratap Singh said: "A murder case has been registered based on the post-mortem report. Any action against husband will be taken after ascertaining his role in the case after investigations."

For representational purposes
