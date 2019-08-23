Home Nation

Gay cruising at a Kolkata cinema hall in digital dating era

Located in the heart of central Kolkata, this popular theatre of yesteryears - now an unkempt single-screen – plays B-grade movies and soft porn these days.

Published: 23rd August 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Gay men

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Online Desk

A crisp black shirt tucked into his denim, a fountain pen in the front pocket and a watch on the left hand to complement it all. That’s what a 47-year-old gentleman was wearing when he leaned onto a dimly-lit counter to purchase a ticket for the ‘dress circle’ seat at Amaze cinema. 

Located in the heart of central Kolkata, this popular theatre of yesteryears - now an unkempt single-screen – plays B-grade movies and soft porn these days.

But middle-aged gentlemen don’t visit shady cinema halls, do they? Debashish Roy wasn’t there to fulfill his quota of watching soft-porn either. He had come for the 6.15 PM show where he could possibly meet other men and have sex with them.

“I have been coming here for the past three-four years. This is among my few go-to spots when it comes to seeking sex. It’s convenient, there is no police intervention here. Moreover, it was a safe haven even when homosexuality was considered illegal,” he added.

Roy has been married for over two decades and has a daughter, but his homosexuality remains a secret to the outside world.

For gay men like him looking for sexual partners in a society that still refuses to the break the shackles of the gender binary let alone accept homosexuals as their own despite the Supreme Court striking down a section of Article 377, Amaze cinema has been a safe haven. 

The dilapidated building that houses the theatre stands tall right on the main road in the middle of a busy market. The tall gates open into a varandha-like area where two ticket counters are placed on either side with big posters next to them. The theatre screens Hindi and Bengali B-grade movies.

When asked about show timings, the man seated at the box-office was polite but firm. “But I don’t generally allow women inside the hall,” he said. Upon much persuasion, I was allowed to go inside the hall for five minutes, provided that I return before the film began.

After buying the ticket for a mere Rs 30, the next step is to make it to the cinema hall. The staircase leads to the dress circle of the hall on the first floor. The hall from the inside smells of hormones and nicotine – indicators of what goes on once the lights are out. 

In fact, there are no lights. The broken seats and the dirty, torn screen makes the experience all the more uncomfortable. 

The cinema hall is perhaps one of the best-kept secrets of Kolkata, which otherwise paints a rosy picture to the outside world. It is so clandestine that the shopkeepers, who know the purpose the cinema hall serves, refuse to say a word. 

However, it is not only the cis men who look for sex here, trans-men too can be spotted. “I’m not a regular here but I do visit twice a month. I feel more accepted here, nobody asks questions here, nobody cares who you are and that’s the best part,” said a 25-year-old trans man, who didn’t want to be named.

Cinema halls like these pose an interesting question. In a digitally-driven world, where everything from food to sex can be availed at the click of a button, why will anyone even venture into the open and put themselves in a vulnerable spot?

The reasons are many

It is true that mobile apps like Grinder, the gay-version of Tinder (as if it needed description), and other internet sites offer the platform to explore options based on location and preferences. But users of these apps have notoriously robbed, abused and even raped others.

A 28-year-old man, who works at a garment store and frequents the cinema, said, “I was on Grinder talking to people but didn’t gather the courage to meet anyone, then reports of rape and abuse surfaced. I was scared. Here at least I’m certain that no one has any other intentions beside sex.”

Then there is the fact that cruising, which existed way before the advent of dating apps, involves people from a broad age bracket.  Most of them are working-class men. They as well the older men aren’t internet-savvy and prefer the familiarity such halls offer.

The fear

The state of West Bengal, compared to its counterparts in India, has had a progressive outlook towards the LGBTQ community. It was in Kolkata in 1999 that 15 people, on a sultry July afternoon, took  out the first pride walk in India.

Since then the streets of Kolkata have embraced the society's intersectionality through activism, books and films. 

But slowly the community is losing out on the places of engagement. “We have heard of several parks and community places getting more police presence to check on these activities. Earlier there were multiple cinema halls, now it has been restricted to a few. Who knows when they’ll come for this place as well,” a 50-year-old at the cinema wondered.

Names are changed to protect privacy

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gay cruising Kolkata cinema hall Gay cruising in Kolkata Article 377
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp