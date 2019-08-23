Home Nation

Indian Army General Anil Puri completes 1,200-km France cycle race

Lt Gen Puri was among six army personnel from India who had secured berths at the event for having completed at least one 1,000-km non-stop cycling event during their respective careers.

Published: 23rd August 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Cycling

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian Army officer Lt Gen Anil Puri has become the first serving general to complete France's oldest cycling event, the gruelling 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit.

Lt Gen Puri, 56, completed the circuit on Thursday by cycling non-stop for around 90 hours from Rambouillet on the outskirts of Paris to the Brest military port on France's western tip and back. Of the 367 participants from India, only around 80 could successfully complete the arduous trek while the rest dropped out midway.

There were a total of 6,500 participants at the event from as many as 60 countries.

The gruelling nature of the cycling event can be gauged from the fact that a participant has to climb a cumulative altitude of around 31,000 feet during the circuit - equivalent to conquering Mt Everest - without any sleep in nearly four days.

Lt Gen Puri was among six army personnel from India who had secured berths at the event for having completed at least one 1,000-km non-stop cycling event during their respective careers.

Speaking to IANS from Paris after completing the circuit, Lt Gen Puri said the experience was very humbling apart from the excitement it provided.

"The human mind is a very beautiful machine that needs to be kept excited. This excitement comes from change. We need to change our interests and hobbies in the physical and electronic domains every three to five years in order to stimulate our minds. The whole experience of the event was humbling because it teaches you that nature can never be conquered," he said.

The participants had to bear extreme weather conditions with temperatures ranging between 35 to 3 degrees centigrade at different points during the ride. In addition, headwinds in either direction continuously kept challenging the physical endurance of the participants.

"As Indians, we don't get to cycle on hilly terrain. Our cities are mostly flat. Hence, we get tired easily because of poor muscular development," said Lt Gen Puri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
France cycle race Anil Puri Indian Army
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp