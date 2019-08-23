Home Nation

NCP says Sitharaman's sops for the economy came too late

In a major relief to MSME sector, the government announced that pending GST refunds will be paid within 30 days.

Published: 23rd August 2019 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Economy crisis

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party said on Friday that the measures announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to prop up the slowing economy came too late.

Commenting on Sitharaman's announcements, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said there was no "roadmap of growth".

"The announcements have come very late and at a time when the economy is facing uncertainty and there is no roadmap of growth," he said.

Monetary circulation is at its lowest and investor confidence has "crashed", he claimed. Manufacturing, retail and service sectors are badly hit, and lakhs of people have lost jobs, Tapase said.

READ| Sitharaman announces sops to lather up economy, but real reforms they aren't

"The government missed the economic markers (of slow- down) and miserably failed to intervene in time," he added.

Seeking to dispel doubts over the economy and government's growth agenda, Sitharaman on Friday said India's GDP continues to grow at a faster pace than the global peers.

However, she announced rollback of enhanced surcharge on foreign portfolio investors and proposed to establish an organisation to provide credit enhancement for infrastructure and housing projects.

For the auto sector, the finance minister announced a slew of measures including lifting ban on purchase of vehicles by government departments and allowing additional 15 per cent depreciation on vehicles acquired from now till March 2020.

In a major relief to MSME sector, the government announced that pending GST refunds will be paid within 30 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nationalist Congress Party Mahesh Tapase
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp