Notice to Centre, State on forest staff crunch

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday issued notices to the state and central governments while hearing a PIL regarding staff crunch and infrastructure which is impacting efforts of conservation of forest and wildlife resources.

Petitioner Sandeep Tiwari stated that the ground situation regarding protection and management of these resources is dismal. Even in the high-profile Corbett Tiger Reserve, there is 30-40 per cent vacancy of forest guards while the tiger population is about 225.

The PIL says against a sanctioned strength of 3,650, only around 2,100 forest guards (according to official website of state forest department) are working at present.