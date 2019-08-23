Home Nation

R Parthasarthy: The 'calm and shy' CBI officer who scaled a wall to arrest Chidambaram

Parthasarathy, who arrested the former union minister's son Karti in 2018, is a calm, shy but a determined officer, his colleagues say.

Published: 23rd August 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

R Parthasarthy

R Parthasarthy (in red) is among the few people who can take the INX Media case to its logical conclusion, many in CBI believe. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister P Chidambaram’s dramatic arrest on Tuesday required CBI officers to scale a six-foot wall. One of the two officers who scaled this was CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police R Parthasarathy.

Incidentally, Parthasarathy was the same official who arrested Chidambaram’s son Karti in 2018. 

His colleagues and former colleagues describe him as a calm and shy person but a determined officer.

A former colleague recalls that despite Karti threatening Parthasarathy when he came to arrest the former, he remained calm. “Even in court, when Karti would wave to his followers, Parthasarathy remained calm as he knew had a tight case against the former union minister’s son,” a former CBI officer said.

Many in the agency believe that the DSP is among the few people who can take the INX Media case to its logical conclusion. 

“He knows the intricacies of the case. It is only because of his determination that efforts from the accused’s side in both cases – Karti and Chidambaram – have not resulted in any relief from the courts,” the former CBI official said.

Comments

