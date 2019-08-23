Rajasthan Police force-feed two dozen bananas to thief who swallowed gold chain

By Online Desk

It's not often that you get to see cops feed bananas to a thief. The police in Rajasthan’s Bikaner fed bananas to the thieves not out of love but to recover a gold chain that was snatched from a woman in Gangashahar locality on Tuesday.

According to the reports from Hindustan Times, the cops reached the spot after the residents called them up. Gangashahar police station in-charge Subhash Bijarania said, "We received information about two motorcycle-borne youths snatching a gold chain from a woman, who was shopping in Gangashahar area on Tuesday evening. When she raised an alarm, residents called the police."

The police nabbed the two culprits within hours after the crime. One of them, who was identified as the snatcher, swallowed the chain to mislead the cops. The police immediately rushed him to PBM Hospital and took an X-ray.

The SHO said, "We took him to PBM Hospital where X-rays showed pieces of gold chain lodged in his gut. Doctors advised us to put him on a course of potassium-rich food and feed him bananas and papaya instead of endoscopic surgery."

The police immediately ordered two dozens of bananas and two papayas for the man. The police then force-fed him and waited for him to defecate in order to recover the gold chain.

'Operation Banana' was executed successfully, said the police displaying the confiscated gold chain. Bijarania thanked the doctors for their timely advice to retrieve the chain safely.

The cops also arrested the chain snatchers accomplice, both of whom are currently being investigating to know if they were involved in any other snatching cases.

This is not the first time that one has come across a case of this sort. In 2016, Mumbai cops used a similar method and force-fed four dozens of bananas to recover a stolen gold chain.