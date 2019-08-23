Home Nation

SC to hear Chidambaram's CBI plea on Monday; grants interim protection in ED case

Chidambaram's plea challenging his custody will come up for hearing on August 26 when his CBI custody gets over.

Published: 23rd August 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Justice Sunil Gaur of the Delhi High Court had rejected Chidambaram’s application of anticipatory bail in INX media case. Photo | Arun Kumar P, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from any arrest to former Union Minister P Chidambaram by Enforcement Directorate till Monday - August 26 when it will also hear pleas challenging the trial court order of granting custody to CBI and also the plea filed by him in the top court earlier.

A bench headed by Justice Banumathi passed the orders after hearing CBI and ED submissions at length. Chidambaram's plea challenging his custody will come up for hearing on August 26 when his CBI custody gets over. Both CBI and ED cases will be listed on Monday for examining the legality of handing over of his custody to authorities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for CBI and ED tells court that atleast 10 properties and 17 bank accounts in foreign is what we have found so far which has direct or indirect link to Chidambaram and also cites electronic evidence, emails exchanges to trace route of illicit, illegal transfer or money.

"Shell companies were created by those having close connection with P Chidambaram and the money was laundered through these companies," Mehta tells the court.

Mehta strongly opposed the submission and said, "This is a case concerning a grave offence. We cannot arrest him till Monday. There is no necessity for any protection till Monday. We seek custodial interrogation bcoz there are certain people, by the strength of their influence and mental faculties, who will never divulge if they are under protection of anticipatory bail."

This was opposed by Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi who told the bench that, "ED submitted a note in the Delhi High Court after the judgement had been reserved and it also influenced the final order. If a court starts cut, copy and paste of a note damning me, what chances can I have to get relief? The High Court order is as good as an order of conviction and the ED’s note had become the basis of the order by the high court. "

Justice Sunil Gaur of the Delhi High Court had rejected Chidambaram’s application of anticipatory bail in two cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram ED case SC hearing INX Media case CBI custody
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp