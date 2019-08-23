Home Nation

Security tightened in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura over terror threat

A senior police official said that the district officials in Mathura, Varanasi and Ayodhya have been asked to keep a cloase vigil.

Published: 23rd August 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MATHURA: With possibility of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being present on Friday here for a grand Janmashtami celebration, security was further heightened following intelligence inputs that Afghan terrorists having entered through the UP-Nepal border.

This was the second terror alert in the day, after reports that six Lashkar-e-Taiba men have entered Tamil Nadu via Sri Lanka.

A senior police official said that the district officials in Mathura, Varanasi and Ayodhya have been asked to keep a cloase vigil.

Mathura, where Janamashtami celebrations have begun, is being given additional security for the festival.

As part of stringent security measures, platoons of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 15 companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in the state.

ALSO READ: Man threatens to blow up Mathura temple, nabbed

Talking about additional security measures, Inspector General (Law and Order), Praveen Kumar, said that there are instructions to keep an eye on temples and other religious places using security gadgets.

Police personnel have been told to remain pro-active in areas where a number of religious procession will be taken out as part of the celebrations.

Intelligence department has also been instructed to remain alert during the festive occasion, Kumar said.

A grand celebration, 'Shri Krishnotsav', is being organized on the occasion of Janamashtami in Mathura-Vrindavan from August 23 to 25.

Adityanath, BJP MP Hema Malini and state ministers were expected to take part in the celebrations.

A procession of around 1,000 artistes from different parts of the country has been planned.

Famous Bhajan singer Anup Jalota will also perform at the event on August 25. A grand 'Dahi Handi' will also be held by a team from Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mathura Mathura terror threat
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp