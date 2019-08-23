Two women fall prey to triple talaq in Rajasthan's Kota on single day

By PTI

KOTA: Two women fell victim to the outlawed custom of triple talaq on the same day in this district with their husbands allegedly divorcing them with the oral diktat.

Kota's Waqf Nagar resident Anisa Khan on Thursday alleged her husband Usman, a resident of Nagar area in Bharatpur district, divorced her for her failure to bring in more dowry from her parents and turned her out of her matrimonial home, said police.

In her complaint to Kota's City Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav, Khan said her husband divorced her after raising demand of the dowry and beating her up.

On the SP's direction, an FIR was lodge under various sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 against Usman at the Dadabari police station and the investigation was started, said SHO Tarachand Bansiwal.

In the second case, a 55-year-old woman, Rehana alleged that her husband Sarwar Ansari, a former employee of Kota's Command Area Development project of Kota administration divorced her by uttering triple talaq thrice earlier in the day.

On the woman's compliant, the police have an FIR Kunhari police station and are investigating the case.