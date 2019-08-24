After being red-faced in Pehlu Khan trial, Rajasthan government to go cautiously in Rakbar case

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Mob lynching cases have turned into an albatross for the Rajasthan Police. After being red-faced in the Pehlu Khan trial, the government and the police no longer want to leave anything to chance.

This is the reason that in the case of Akbar alias Rakbar, who was a victim of mob lynching in Ramgarh area, the police has sought additional counsel from the government for lobbying in the court, which now has been approved.

The case was carried out by the police in the Case Officer Scheme. The Station In-Charge of Ramgarh has also been made a case officer.

At present, the case is being looked into by the Additional Public Prosecutor Yogendra Singh Khatana.

SP Parish Deshmukh said that in view of the seriousness of the Rakbar case, the government has appointed Advocate Ashok Kumar Sharma for lobbying.

Hearing of the case is going on in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge No. 1. So far, the statements of 48 prosecution witnesses have been recorded. Khatana said, “The prosecution has recorded statements of 48 witnesses including Research Officer Sub Inspector Subhash Chand Sharma and Additional Superintendent of Police Veer Singh as the last two prosecution witnesses. The defense has recorded the statements of two witnesses. The final debate is due soon and the court will give its verdict after that. In this case, a challan was presented on behalf of the police against Dharmendra Yadav, Paramjit Singh and Naresh Kumar, resident of Lalavandi, Ramgarh.”

Meanwhile, NEB police station has captured the fourth accused Vijay Moortikar and handed over to Ramgarh Police.

The role of fifth accused Naval Sharma is under investigation. SP Deshmukh said that whatever new facts will come out, in this case, will be added to 173 (8) by presenting the challan.

On July 21, 2018, Rakbar Khan was allegedly beaten up by a mob in Lalavandi, which caused his death.

While Rakbar’s other friend Aslam escaped from the spot. In this case, the police had presented a challan in the court naming Dharmendra, Paramjeet and Naresh Yadav as accused.