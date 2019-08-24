Home Nation

After being red-faced in Pehlu Khan trial, Rajasthan government to go cautiously in Rakbar case

The case was carried out by the police in the Case Officer Scheme. The Station In-Charge of Ramgarh has also been made a case officer.

Published: 24th August 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Mob lynching cases have turned into an albatross for the Rajasthan Police. After being red-faced in the Pehlu Khan trial, the government and the police no longer want to leave anything to chance.

This is the reason that in the case of Akbar alias Rakbar, who was a victim of mob lynching in Ramgarh area, the police has sought additional counsel from the government for lobbying in the court, which now has been approved. 

The case was carried out by the police in the Case Officer Scheme. The Station In-Charge of Ramgarh has also been made a case officer.

At present, the case is being looked into by the Additional Public Prosecutor Yogendra Singh Khatana.

SP Parish Deshmukh said that in view of the seriousness of the Rakbar case, the government has appointed Advocate Ashok Kumar Sharma for lobbying.

Hearing of the case is going on in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge No. 1. So far, the statements of 48 prosecution witnesses have been recorded. Khatana said, “The prosecution has recorded statements of 48 witnesses including Research Officer Sub Inspector Subhash Chand Sharma and Additional Superintendent of Police Veer Singh as the last two prosecution witnesses. The defense has recorded the statements of two witnesses. The final debate is due soon and the court will give its verdict after that. In this case, a challan was presented on behalf of the police against Dharmendra Yadav, Paramjit Singh and Naresh Kumar, resident of Lalavandi, Ramgarh.”

Meanwhile, NEB police station has captured the fourth accused Vijay Moortikar and handed over to Ramgarh Police.

The role of fifth accused Naval Sharma is under investigation. SP Deshmukh said that whatever new facts will come out, in this case, will be added to 173 (8) by presenting the challan.

On July 21, 2018, Rakbar Khan was allegedly beaten up by a mob in Lalavandi, which caused his death.

While Rakbar’s other friend Aslam escaped from the spot. In this case, the police had presented a challan in the court naming Dharmendra, Paramjeet and Naresh Yadav as accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Police Pehlu Khan Akbar Rakbar Mob Lynching
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp