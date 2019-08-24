Arun Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on Sunday
On Sunday morning, Jaitley's body will be taken to the BJP headquarters where leaders across the political spectrum are expected to pay their last respects.
NEW DELHI: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will be cremated on Sunday afternoon at the Nigambodh Ghat, BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal said.
Jaitley, 66, who died in AIIMS at 12.07 pm was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks.
He was admitted there on August 9.
Jaitley's body will be taken to his Kailash Colony residence after formalities are completed at the AIIMS.
From BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites.
