BSF finds two Pakistani boats abandoned in 'Harami Nala' area

In May this year, the BSF captured a Pakistani fishing boat from the area while the fishermen on board managed to escape.

Published: 24th August 2019 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

BSF patrol near the international border (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday found two Pakistani fishing boats abandoned in the 'Harami Nala' creek area along the Indo-Pak border near Kutch district of Gujarat, an official said.

A thorough search operation was launched after two single-engine fitted Pakistani boats were found abandoned in the Harami Nala, but nothing suspicious was recovered from the area, he said.

"Around 6:30 am on Saturday, a patrolling party of the BSF seized two single-engine fitted Pakistani fishing boats in 'Harami Nala' area," the official said, adding that nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area through a thorough search operation is still underway.

'Harami Nala' is a sluggish and shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area from where the Border Security Force reports cases of seizure of Pakistani fishermen or abandoned boats.

In May this year, the BSF captured a Pakistani fishing boat from the area while the fishermen on board managed to escape.

Comments

