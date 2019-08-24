Home Nation

Build Sita's statue's alongside Ram's, let Ayodhya do justice to her: Karan Singh to Yogi Adityanath

Singh made the suggestion in a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying building Lord Sita's statue alongside one of Lord Ram would be in line with the justice to the "noble lady".

Published: 24th August 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Karan Singh

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Karan Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh has suggested to the Uttar Pradesh government building Lord Ram's statue along with that of Mata Sita on the banks of river Saryu instead of erecting a solitary one of the 'Maryadapurushotam'.

Singh made the suggestion in a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying building Lord Sita's statue alongside one of Lord Ram would be in line with the long-pending justice to the "noble lady", who faced greater struggle than her husband.

"After all these centuries let Ayodhya at last do justice to the memory of this great and noble lady," said the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Jammu and Kashmir, while also ruing that his earlier letter on the issue has not even been acknowledged.

To have Sita's statue alongside Lord Ram's on the bank of Saryu in Ayodhya, Singh suggested even reducing the Lord Ram's statute to half.

"I do feel that at last justice should be done to Sita ji. I, therefore, suggest that instead of constructing one very tall statue of Sri Ram, you should halve the height and make twin statues of Sri Ram and Sita ji," said the Congress leader in his letter.

In his letter to the chief minister, the first Sadr-e-Riyasat of J&K also recalled the greater struggle faced by Sita ji, and said, "There seems to be a recent tendency to forget Sita ji altogether and concentrate only on Sri Ram. This will be adding another injustice to what this noble lady suffered in her own lifetime."

Recalling that almost immediately after her marriage with Ram, Sita ji went into exile along with her husband, Singh said after staying in forests for many years with Lord Ram, she was abducted by Ravana and imprisoned in Sri Lanka.

"At the end of the terrible war, in which huge numbers of 'vanaras' and 'rakshasas' were killed, she was obliged to undergo 'agni pariksha' - examination by fire," pointed out Singh.

"Although she emerged unscathed from that ordeal, and returned to Ayodhya in triumph along with Sri Ram, it was not long before that due to malicious gossip, she was again sent to the forest even though she was pregnant," wrote Singh.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to build a 221-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu in the temple town.

The structure would consist of a 151-metre statue, a 20-metre umbrella overhead, and a 50-metre pedestal, totalling 221 metre high.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karan Singh Yogi Adityanath Sita's statue
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp