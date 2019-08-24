Home Nation

Common regulator for all areas of higher education proposed in Bill

The new version of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill proposes a bigger, common regulator that will govern all areas of higher education barring medicine.

Published: 24th August 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new version of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill proposes a bigger, common regulator that will govern all areas of higher education barring medicine.

The draft HECI Bill suggests the Commission will replace the University Grants Commission, the All India Council for Technical Education and will also take over the job of regulating the education of law and architecture from the Bar Council of India and the Council of Architecture, respectively.

The professions of law and architecture, however, will continue to be regulated by the respective councils. 

AICTE acts as a regulator for engineering, pharmacy, management and other technical education colleges.
In the version of the Bill presented in 2018, the HECI had sought to replace only the UGC. Government officials said the new draft was approved by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank this week and will be moved to the Union Cabinet in a few weeks. 

The new draft gives more autonomy to the states and will allow the creation of a special purpose vehicle, most likely in the form of a society headed by an academician, which will be responsible for disbursal of funds to the universities.
At any time in the Commission, there will be representatives from 4 states which will be rotated every three years.

“The last version of the Bill faced most opposition on account of less autonomy to states and suggestion of an advisory board under the HRD minister that would have been in charge of issuing monetary grants to the universities,” said a senior official. “Both these clauses have been amended.”

The ministry has been stressing that the proposed Commission is meant to suggest measures to promote the autonomy of higher education institutions, reduce the scope of regulation, and eliminate interference in their management.

Skeptics, however, are still wary.

“Certain provisions of the Bill don’t meet declared objective of providing greater autonomy to institutions,” said a political science professor with a Delhi University college.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Higher Education Commission of India HECI Bill University Grants Commission Bar Council of India Council of Architecture
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp