Home Nation

DGCA issues fresh guidelines to improve working conditions of aircraft maintenance personnel

The watchdog has asked aircraft maintenance organisations (AMOs) to frame policy to address duty time limitation for aircraft maintenance personnel.

Published: 24th August 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a fresh set of guidelines on-duty time limitations for aircraft maintenance personnel.

The advisory is being issued to improve the working conditions of aircraft maintenance personnel (AMP), a senior DGCA official said on Friday.

The watchdog has asked aircraft maintenance organisations (AMOs) to frame policy to address duty time limitation for AMP.

"While framing the policy for duty time limitation by an AMO, the factors affecting the physical and mental performance of an individual should be considered to avoid any mistake or error in maintenance, which may jeopardize the airworthiness, safety of aircraft and the individual," it said.

As per the advisory, all organisations should document their scheduled shift pattern(s), system and procedure in their MOE (maintenance organisation exposition) or procedure manual, among others, for effective fatigue management of their AMP.

"The system or procedure should also define the roles and responsibilities of personnel entrusted with managing duty time limitations for AMP," it added.

The advisory also comes against the backdrop of a recent incident at Kolkata airport where a SpiceJet technician died after he got stuck in the main landing door while working on an aircraft.

According to the regulator, the airworthiness advisory circular (AAC) has been prepared primarily for those engaged in aircraft maintenance certification activities.

It is also relevant to all other personnel-related with aircraft maintenance, including technicians, inspectors and supervisors.

Among others, the advisory said that fatigue builds up over a period of work and this can be partially ameliorated by the provision of breaks.

"Therefore, working longer duration without any break should as far as possible be avoided. Duration of break should be planned taking into account the logistic and other constraints," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DGCA
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp