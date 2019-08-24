Home Nation

Five Maoists killed, two jawan injured in Chhattisgarh gunfight

A joint team of Narayanpur DRG and the STF were out on area domination operation since early morning when the armed Maoists ambushed them resulting in an encounter. 

Anti-Naxal Forces

Anti-Naxal Forces (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: At least five cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were killed and two jawans injured in a fierce gun battle between the security forces and the rebels at Dhurbeda forested terrain of Abujhmad in strife-torn Narayanpur district about 350 km south of Raipur on Saturday. 

A joint team of Narayanpur District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were out on area domination operation since early morning when the armed Maoists ambushed them resulting in an encounter. 

“We have recovered five bodies of Maoists. In an exchange of fire, more casualties are believed to have been inflicted on the rebels. Efforts are on to rescue the two injured DRG jawans from area”, P Sunderraj, deputy inspector general of police (anti-Maoist operation) told the Express. 

The Maoists usually carry away the bodies of their comrades and also the injured while fleeing, the police said.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and the search operation further intensified.

Narayanpur is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Encounter Maoist
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
