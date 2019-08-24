Home Nation

Has any BJP leader ever advised PM Modi not to demonise Opposition: Kapil Sibal

This comes a day after Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi's advise to the Opposition that demonising the Prime Minister all the time won't help.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party asking if any leader of the party has stood up and publicly advised the Prime Minister and his party cadres to stop demonising the Opposition and its leaders.

"Which BJP leader has stood up and publicly advised the Prime Minister and his party to stop demonising the opposition and it's leaders?" the former Union Minister Sibal said in a tweet.

This comes a day after Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi's advise to the Opposition that demonising the Prime Minister all the time won't help.

Tharoor had reportedly said that Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing as it would "add credibility to your criticisms whenever he errs".

"If you are going to demonise him (PM Modi) all the time, you are not going to be able to confront him," Ramesh had said.

ALSO READ | After Jairam Ramesh, Abhishek Singhvi and Shashi Tharoor says demonising PM Modi is wrong

"He talks in a language that connects him with the people. Unless we recognise that he is doing things which people recognise and which have not been done in the past, we are not going to be able to confront this guy," the former Union Minister had said as per various reports.

"Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him. Acts are always good, bad and indifferent -- they must be judged issue wise and nt person wise. Certainly, Ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds," Singhvi had said in a tweet.

Soon after the remarks of Ramesh and Singhvi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a jibe and had said that the statements came as "God has given some brains to them".

"I want to thank Jairam Ramesh and I am glad that God has given some brains to senior Congress leaders when they say that governance of PM Modi should be studied," Shekhawat had said, speaking to ANI.

