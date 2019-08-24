Home Nation

If situation is normal, why political leaders are under house arrest?: Azad questions claims of normalcy in J-K

Azad is a part of the Opposition delegation visiting scheduled to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir later in the day in order to see the ground reality.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday questioned the claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that if it was so why several political leaders in the state are under house arrest.

"If the situation is normal, why political leaders are under house arrest? If the situation is normal, why I, a former Chief Minister of the state, is not being allowed to go to my home?" he questioned while talking to reporters at his residence here.

Terming it a contradiction of government's stand, he further added, "It has been around 20 days. On one hand, the government says everything is normal and on the other hand, it doesn't allow anyone to go there. I have never seen such a contradiction."

Ghulam Nabi Azad is a part of the Opposition delegation visiting scheduled to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir later in the day in order to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region.

"The political parties which are going under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi are responsible political outfits and all of us are responsible leaders. We are not going to break the law. The issue of J-K, Ladakh is worrisome," he said while expressing concern about no statement being issued by the Home Ministry on the situation.

