INX Media case: Chidambaram enjoying government hospitality, says son Karti

Published: 24th August 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, met the latter at the CBI headquarters on Friday and said the former finance minister was in good spirits and was happy to see him.

The court, while granting the CBI custody till August 26, had allowed family members to meet the former finance minister for 30 minutes every day.

“My mother and our lawyer was also present and we discussed the developments in the court today. He is in good shape and enjoying the hospitality of the government of India,” Karti said after the meeting.

The Sivaganga MP, however, refused to comment on the allegations that his father was being non-cooperative with the investigating agency. 

“I do not wish to comment on the proceedings of the court because the court proceedings are not concluded,” he said.

Asked whether the former finance minister was facing any problems in custody, Karti replied in the negative. 

“There is no problem. He just wanted some books, I’ve given a copy of Sapiens, and he is reading it,” he said. 

