Home Nation

MP Minister unhappy with Scindia's Maharashtra poll assignment

Scindia was earlier made Congress general secretary in charge of western Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 24th August 2019 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: A Madhya Pradesh minister considered close to senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed displeasure at the latter being given the responsibility of the party's screening committee for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

State Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi said Scindia, instead, should have been given "responsibility" of Madhya Pradesh, going on to add that no one knew the latter in Maharashtra.

Scindia was one of the front-runners for the post of MP chief minister after the Congress defeated the BJP in Assembly polls in December last year.

The Congress, however, decided to go with senior leader Kamal Nath, leaving several in the Scindia camp unhappy.

Scindia went on to lose the April-May Lok Sabha polls from stronghold Guna.

"I cannot rejoice. I am not happy with this (new assignment to Scindia). What is this responsibility? If he should have been given the responsibility, it should have been that of Madhya Pradesh. Who knows him there (Maharashtra)," Devi told reporters on Friday.

Scindia was earlier made Congress general secretary in charge of western Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

The party, however, was routed in the northern state with only Sonia Gandhi managing to retain her Rae Bareli seat and Rahul Gandhi getting trounced by Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Following the LS debacle, Scindia had tendered his resignation as western UP party general secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia Maharashtra polls
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp