North India rains: Relief operation continues in flood-hit Arakot in Uttarkashi

The village is facing floods following a cloudburst and heavy rainfall on August 18.

Published: 24th August 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the swollen Pawar river following a cloud burst in Uttarakashi district of Uttarakhand Sunday August 18 2019. | (File | PTI)

By ANI

UTTARKASHI: With relief operations continuing in flood-hit Arakot village in Uttarkashi district on Friday, as many as 1,500 packets of dry food, 50 packets of ration (10 kg of each packet), 2,000 litres of bottled water along with clothes were distributed to the affected people in the village, officials said.

A helicopter carrying relief material crash-landed in a river in Tikochi area here on Friday. Pilot and co-pilot of the helicopter sustained minor injuries in the incident, an official said.

On Thursday, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams conducted search operations in the Tikochi, Nakota, Arakot and other places in the district.

On Wednesday, relief materials were sent to Arakot village on two Indian Air Force helicopters from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. The material included food, water, medicine and other necessary items.

Several teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been carrying out rescue and relief operations.

