Rescue chopper engaged in flood relief operations crashes in Uttarakhand, crew saved

DEHRADUN/BHOPAL: Crew of a private helicopter engaged in relief operations in rain-ravaged Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand had a narrow escape on Friday after the chopper made an emergency landing on the banks of a river near Tikochi.

The helicopter belonging to Aryan Aviation was on its way to Chiwa to distribute relief material when it had to make an emergency landing on the banks of the river at Nagawada near Tikochi, Uttarkashi DM Ashish Chauhan said.

The helicopter was partially damaged but both the pilot and the co-pilot managed to escape with minor injuries, DG (law and order) Ashok Kumar said.

62-year old dies after quarrel with officials

On Thursday evening, a 62-year old man, from Madhya Pradesh died just a few hours after he had an argument with administrative officials over his close relatives being forced to shift to a safer place during evacuation.

Laxman Mandloi, a native of Jangarwara village that falls in the submergence area of the Sardar Sarovar Dam died of a heart attack around three hours after he allegedly had an argument with the administrative team led by an SDM to evacuate people from their houses in the wake of rising Narmada water level.

The Barwani district administration claimed that the elderly man wasn’t manhandled and only had an argument with the officials who evacuated his niece’s kin from their house which was close to the swelling river.

Central team to assess floods in Karnataka

The Centre has formed an inter-ministerial team to assess the flood situation in Karnataka where the death toll is now up to 88. The team led by Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Shri Prakash will be in Karnataka for four days from August 24-August 27 for a "spot assessment of the flood situation in the state", officials said on Friday.

The central team will make a detailed assessment of damage and relief operations by visiting flood-affected areas, they added. The team also comprises officers from other Ministries.