Home Nation

Stop work on Kartarpur corridor, have no talks with Pakistan at all: Subramanian Swamy

Asserting that there should be no talks with Pakistan on any issue, Swamy said Pakistan should not be given any excuse, including the Kartarpur corridor project, for for any talk.

Published: 24th August 2019 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said the work on the Kartarpur corridor project should be stopped in the interest of the nation and there should be no talks with Pakistan on any issue.

"In my view, in the interest of the nation, the work (on Kartarpur corridor) should not move ahead.

Whatever work has taken place (on the project), let it stop there," said Swamy, talking to reporters on the sidelines at a seminar here.

ALSO READ: Pakistan stands ready to open Kartarpur Corridor despite tensions, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Asserting that there should be no talks with Pakistan on any issue, Swamy said the neighbouring country should not be given any excuse, including the Kartarpur corridor project, for for any talk.

"We should not give any excuse to Pakistan for dialogue on any issue and show it to the world.

They have not stopped terrorism and have not handed over to us those who have been hiding there after committing crimes here.

We should not have any relation with Pakistan," he added.

Asked if Sikhs' sentiment would not be hurt on stopping the Kartarpur corridor project, Swamy said, "I understand Sikhs sentiments very well and I have always supported Sikhs."

"Sikhs should understand that Pakistan's intentions are bad and they have to be set right first," he said.

In a major initiative last November, both India and Pakistan had agreed to set up the Kartarpur corridor to link the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib -- the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev -- to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur up to the border is being built by India.

The corridor will be opened in November in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had, on November 26 last year, laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur district.

Two days later, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of the corridor in Narowal, around 125 km from Lahore.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur corridor BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp